Sei Investments Co. Invests $15.41 Million in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 932,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,406,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.96% of LendingClub as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,096,000 after purchasing an additional 301,833 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LendingClub by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LendingClub by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 748,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 12,143 shares valued at $190,008. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of LC opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.73.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.