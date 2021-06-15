Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,720 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.