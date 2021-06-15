Sei Investments Co. Sells 27,026 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,026 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $16,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 248,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $1,246,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

