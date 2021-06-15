Sentinel (DVPN) One Day Volume Tops $348,693.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $27.20 million and $348,693.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000061 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

