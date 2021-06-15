Serum Achieves Market Cap of $211.94 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.24 or 0.00010527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $211.94 million and approximately $57.83 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00063781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.17 or 0.00795133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00085308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.43 or 0.07948092 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

