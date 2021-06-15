Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Seven Oaks Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven Oaks Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

SVOKU stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18. Seven Oaks Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

