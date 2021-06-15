Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Down to $67.05

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.05, but opened at $65.15. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $65.15, with a volume of 12 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

