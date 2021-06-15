Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shopify were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,306.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 102.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,181.69.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.