Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:NSF traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4.30 ($0.06). 4,984,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,855. The stock has a market cap of £13.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 9.69. Non-Standard Finance has a one year low of GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 12.85 ($0.17).

In other news, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 144,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,665.20 ($11,321.14).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

