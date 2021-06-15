Short Interest in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Expands By 88.2%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 694,600 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the May 13th total of 369,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of ACUIF stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82.

ACUIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on AcuityAds from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on AcuityAds from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

