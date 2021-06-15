Short Interest in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Expands By 125.0%

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

DIT traded up $4.44 on Tuesday, hitting $143.50. The company had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 634. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.13. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $378.51 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 0.62%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.