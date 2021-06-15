Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Increases By 50.0%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Aperam has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $2.5681 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APEMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

