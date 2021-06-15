Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Increases By 50.0%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Aperam has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.14.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $2.5681 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.24%.
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.