Short Interest in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Increases By 49.5%

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the May 13th total of 695,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles Drucker purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AACQ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 441.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 233,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 190,039 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,315,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,230,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

AACQ opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. Artius Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

