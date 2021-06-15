Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Drops By 46.4%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,732. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.