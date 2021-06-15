Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Drops By 46.4%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,732. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $16.74.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
