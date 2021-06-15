Short Interest in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) Rises By 85.0%

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPHC remained flat at $$13.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 million, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.47. Canterbury Park has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.83.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

