Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Declines By 28.7%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the May 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MTBCP opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $31.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

