Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Rises By 72.2%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the May 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. 2,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

