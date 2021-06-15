Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Rises By 46.3%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the May 13th total of 400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 975.0 days.

OTCMKTS CHLLF opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.51. China Literature has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Get China Literature alerts:

About China Literature

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product is QQ Reading, a unified mobile content aggregation and distribution platform. As of December 31, 2019, its library featured 8.1 million writers and 12.2 million works of literature, including 11.5 million original literary works created by writers on its platform, 400 thousand works that are sourced from third-party platforms, and 280 thousand e-books.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.