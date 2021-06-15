Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Rises By 46.3%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the May 13th total of 400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 975.0 days.
OTCMKTS CHLLF opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.51. China Literature has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $10.73.
About China Literature
Further Reading: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.