Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Drops By 40.0%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on WILYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of WILYY stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

