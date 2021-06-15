Short Interest in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Decreases By 56.6%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 854,100 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the May 13th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 285,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
NYSE:E traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,197. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89.
ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. On average, research analysts expect that ENI will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 5,470.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on E. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.
