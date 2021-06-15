Short Interest in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Decreases By 56.6%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 854,100 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the May 13th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 285,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NYSE:E traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,197. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. On average, research analysts expect that ENI will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 5,470.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on E. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

