Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Expands By 102.6%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the May 13th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:GER traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In other Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,600 shares in the company, valued at $670,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GER. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 142,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 48,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 65,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

