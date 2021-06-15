Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Decreases By 40.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $684,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39.
