Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Decreases By 40.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $684,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.098 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

