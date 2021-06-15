Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Declines By 52.2%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the May 13th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

PKW stock opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $93.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

