Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Increases By 62.9%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the May 13th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $74.58. 24,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,030. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.22.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.852 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.