Short Interest in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Increases By 100.0%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha stock remained flat at $$14.80 during midday trading on Monday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

