Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rises By 49.0%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the May 13th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $90.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Kering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.11%.

PPRUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. AlphaValue cut shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

