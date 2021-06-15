Short Interest in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Drops By 45.6%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the May 13th total of 247,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,466,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTMAQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. 139,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,813. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. LATAM Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 114.27% and a negative return on equity of 576.37%. The business had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter.

LTMAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 111 destinations in 16 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 117 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

