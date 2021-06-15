Short Interest in Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Decreases By 49.4%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the May 13th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRETF shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Martinrea International stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.97. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

