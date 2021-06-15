Short Interest in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Drops By 28.3%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 13th total of 49,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NHTC opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 million, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

