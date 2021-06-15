Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Drops By 65.0%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHAA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $115,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period.

NYSE JHAA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,808. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

