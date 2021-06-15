Short Interest in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Rises By 45.3%

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the May 13th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

OMF opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

