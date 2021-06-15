Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declines By 26.4%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the May 13th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 298.32% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

OXSQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Steven P. Novak bought 10,000 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 99.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138,745 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 55.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 49,937 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 2,596.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,475 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

