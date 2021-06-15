Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Decreases By 52.3%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 906,200 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the May 13th total of 1,901,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

STECF stock remained flat at $$24.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20. Scatec ASA has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Scatec ASA Company Profile

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

