Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Decreases By 52.3%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 906,200 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the May 13th total of 1,901,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
STECF stock remained flat at $$24.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20. Scatec ASA has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.
Scatec ASA Company Profile
Further Reading: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.