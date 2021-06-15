Short Interest in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Declines By 25.5%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $140,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $591,300. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,544,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after buying an additional 4,964,413 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 806.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,934,000 after buying an additional 4,218,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 100.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after buying an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 4,826.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after buying an additional 1,863,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLQT opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 23.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

