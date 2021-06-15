Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Declines By 57.2%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the May 13th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SLVRF stock remained flat at $$0.55 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 199,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,334. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.59.

Get Silver One Resources alerts:

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.