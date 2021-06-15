Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Declines By 57.2%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the May 13th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SLVRF stock remained flat at $$0.55 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 199,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,334. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.59.
About Silver One Resources
