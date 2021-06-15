Short Interest in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Drops By 45.2%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the May 13th total of 11,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SLM by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 943,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 75,961 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in SLM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 238,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLM opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.43. SLM has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

