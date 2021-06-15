Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Declines By 28.0%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

SCGLY stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

