Short Interest in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Drops By 55.2%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the May 13th total of 658,200 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 857,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WISA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISA opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.67% and a negative net margin of 423.93%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

