Short Interest in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Expands By 40.8%

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 424,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the May 13th total of 301,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
STKS stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.
The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STKS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.
About The ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
