Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Decreases By 27.5%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the May 13th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 316.0 days.

SWGNF stock opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.91.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

