Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) Grows By 110.2%

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the May 13th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 992,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THBR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 38.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 969,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the first quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 211.4% in the first quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 169,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on THBR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.20. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $468.71 million, a P/E ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.17.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thunder Bridge Acquisition II will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

