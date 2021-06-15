Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Drops By 51.0%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the May 13th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TRYIY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

TRYIY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.74. 33,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,506. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.89. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.08.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Toray Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Toray Industries will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

