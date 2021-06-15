Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Increases By 111.1%

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the May 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AIO traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. 52 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.11. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 101,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 114,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter.
