Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Increases By 111.1%

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the May 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AIO traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. 52 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.11. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, Director Alan Rappaport acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $41,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 101,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 114,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter.

