Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.67.

Shares of SBNY opened at $241.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.59. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

