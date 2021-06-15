Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) is Ibex Investors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ibex Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,528 shares during the period. Silicom makes up 7.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 6.71% of Silicom worth $20,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SILC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Silicom by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Silicom by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 20,645 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Silicom by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,037. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78. Silicom Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter.

Silicom Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

