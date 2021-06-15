Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,365,600 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the May 13th total of 3,559,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 190.6 days.
OTCMKTS:SINGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. 6,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81. Singapore Airlines has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.43.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.