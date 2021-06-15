Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,365,600 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the May 13th total of 3,559,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 190.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SINGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. 6,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81. Singapore Airlines has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

