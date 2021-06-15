Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading Up 2.4%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)’s stock price was up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 1,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73.

About Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

