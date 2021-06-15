SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for 1.9% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $56,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.14. 2,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,494. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.77 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,447 shares of company stock worth $7,738,478. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.