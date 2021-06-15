Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) vs. Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Financial Analysis

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Genius Sports and Six Flags Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 0 4 0 3.00 Six Flags Entertainment 0 5 7 0 2.58

Genius Sports presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.89%. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus target price of $42.64, suggesting a potential downside of 2.37%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Six Flags Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14% Six Flags Entertainment -129.33% N/A -15.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genius Sports and Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $114.62 million 31.18 -$54.53 million N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $356.58 million 10.46 -$423.38 million ($4.99) -8.75

Genius Sports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Six Flags Entertainment.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Genius Sports on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

