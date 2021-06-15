SmartCash (SMART) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $12.48 million and $505,682.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,471.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.37 or 0.06464721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $640.16 or 0.01581756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00444552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00147692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.43 or 0.00695387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.67 or 0.00431593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005963 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00040378 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.